Keith Louis Buchanan
Keith Louis Buchanan, passed from this life into the presence of Jesus Christ on Sept. 27, 2019, at the early age of 57. He passed suddenly, due to natural causes.
Keith, or "Mr. B." was a loved son, brother, uncle, teacher, and father figure to many. He is survived in Albuquerque by his father, John and twin brother, Ken, and in Georgia by nieces, Melody Buchanan and Kelly (and Martin) Roybal. The large extended family includes Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 21 years teaching at Hope Christian Schools, lifelong Bible study groups, and Christian brothers and sisters around the U.S. and the world.
The memorial service will be at Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Albuquerque on October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
