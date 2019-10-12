Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Buchanan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Louis Buchanan















Keith Louis Buchanan, passed from this life into the presence of Jesus Christ on Sept. 27, 2019, at the early age of 57. He passed suddenly, due to natural causes.



Keith, or "Mr. B." was a loved son, brother, uncle, teacher, and father figure to many. He is survived in Albuquerque by his father, John and twin brother, Ken, and in Georgia by nieces, Melody Buchanan and Kelly (and Martin) Roybal. The large extended family includes Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 21 years teaching at Hope Christian Schools, lifelong Bible study groups, and Christian brothers and sisters around the U.S. and the world.



The memorial service will be at Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Albuquerque on October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



Keith Louis BuchananKeith Louis Buchanan, passed from this life into the presence of Jesus Christ on Sept. 27, 2019, at the early age of 57. He passed suddenly, due to natural causes.Keith, or "Mr. B." was a loved son, brother, uncle, teacher, and father figure to many. He is survived in Albuquerque by his father, John and twin brother, Ken, and in Georgia by nieces, Melody Buchanan and Kelly (and Martin) Roybal. The large extended family includes Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 21 years teaching at Hope Christian Schools, lifelong Bible study groups, and Christian brothers and sisters around the U.S. and the world.The memorial service will be at Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Albuquerque on October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close