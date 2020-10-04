Keith D. Neel







Keith D. Neel, respected history teacher for 32 years at Moriarty High School, passed away on September 20, 2020, from Parkinson's. A native New Mexican, he graduated from VHS in '63 and UNM in '67. He impacted thousands of students lives, was an avid traveler, and enjoyed hosting friends and family at the house he built in the mountains. He is survived by his wife Chris Neel, his three kids, Julie Wiens, Brian Neel, Leah Jewell, his brothers Ralph and Weldon, and five grandchildren, Logan, Rowan, Bronte, Dagny and Calder, and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents Weldon and Myrtle, his sister Doreen and two nephews. We will remember his passionate storytelling, flat caps, practical jokes, and his artful cursing when working on a house project, playing golf, or "encouraging" a student to do their best. We will celebrate his life with others when Covid restrictions ease up.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store