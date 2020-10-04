1/1
Keith D. Neel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith D. Neel



Keith D. Neel, respected history teacher for 32 years at Moriarty High School, passed away on September 20, 2020, from Parkinson's. A native New Mexican, he graduated from VHS in '63 and UNM in '67. He impacted thousands of students lives, was an avid traveler, and enjoyed hosting friends and family at the house he built in the mountains. He is survived by his wife Chris Neel, his three kids, Julie Wiens, Brian Neel, Leah Jewell, his brothers Ralph and Weldon, and five grandchildren, Logan, Rowan, Bronte, Dagny and Calder, and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents Weldon and Myrtle, his sister Doreen and two nephews. We will remember his passionate storytelling, flat caps, practical jokes, and his artful cursing when working on a house project, playing golf, or "encouraging" a student to do their best. We will celebrate his life with others when Covid restrictions ease up.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved