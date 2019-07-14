Keith W. Marlow
passed away at
his home in
Grand Junction,
CO on July 1,
2019 at age 90.
Keith was born near Madison, KS to Marcus and Erma Marlow. He graduated from
Sterling High
School and then attended Sterling College in Sterling, KS for 2 years before transferring to Kansas State in Manhattan, KS graduating with a bachelor's degree in physics. He received a Ph.D in Nuclear Physics from the University of Maryland. His thesis is entitled "The Radioactive Decay of SE 83".
Keith worked for the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. for 33 years before moving to Albuquerque, NM and working at Sandia National Laboratory, and consulting before retiring in 2014. He received numerous honors and awards during his career of 63 years, including the Intelligence Community Seal Medallion in 2000. It was presented to Dr. Marlow for "sustained, superior performance of duty of
high value that
distinctly benefits the interest of the United
States and is directly related to the mission of the Intelligence Community".
Keith was married to Betty (Warren) Marlow for 66 years and they had 3 children. They moved to Grand Junction, CO in
June 2016. Keith was predeceased by his loving wife Betty, their son
Kevin, brother Darold
Marlow and sister Maxine Hayes. He is survived by daughter Susan Marlow (Guy Sandusky), daughter April Marlow (Thomas Temple), sister Shirley Reese (John), brother John Hazard (Sharon) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made in his name to Hilltop Senior Daybreak (www.htop.org) or A Warrior's Oasis
(www.awarriorsoasis.org).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019