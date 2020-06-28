Kelly Lynn

Kelly Michael Lynn







On Monday, June 8, 2020, the Lord added a new member to his band. Kelly Michael Lynn spent his last days surrounded by family in Tyler, Texas before picking up his guitar to spend eternity playing for the Lord in a place where your fingers never get tired, you hit every chord, and your strings are always perfectly in tune.



Kelly was born in Texarkana, Arkansas in 1953 where he joined a large family and had great adventures before moving on to the next stop on the tour, Tyler Texas. The family grew, and the music was always a part of his soul. Born a ramblin' man, he hit the road a few more times. Setting down roots in Albuquerque, New Mexico and on the Olympic Peninsula for a spell. He even took the "show on the road" for a bit, loading up his guitar and seeing almost all of the lower forty-eight as a truck driver. Adventures were in his blood and he did the best he could to make a memory every chance he had.



Kelly will join his family in heaven including his parents, Milard and Melvin Lynn; sister, Bobbie Jane Smith; niece, Bonnie Gilmer, and granddaughter, Erica Chadwell. Kelly is survived by his wife, Tina Lynn; children, Kelia McKenzie and Chobie Kosman, Venus Welch and Paul Johnson, Jennifer Lynn, Tereasa Davis, Eric Chadwell, Chris Chadwell and Miranda Sedillo, Kristina Chadwell, Rebecca Chadwell, Jacob Lynn, Brittney Chadwell, Jessica Lynn and Adam Easley, and twenty-three grandchildren.



Please join us at 11:00am on September 26th at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, Arkansas to lay Kelly to rest alongside his family. We would also like everyone to join us afterward for a celebration of his life. Bring your instrument if you play, so we can enjoy one last jam session in his honor.





