Kelly Aubrey Westlake, "Baba" to those closest, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born July 20, 1938 in Corpus Christi, TX to Leroy Aubrey and Louise Kelly Westlake. Although he claimed the Land of Enchantment as home, he died a proud Texan. He was a CPA who had a very successful business career within public accounting and the automotive industry. He enjoyed golf, games, and competition, but most enjoyed the time with wonderful family and friends. He was a believer who shared with others through words and actions. God is good!



Kelly is survived by his loving children, daughter, Margaret Louis Westlake; son, David Kipper Lee Carter Westlake and wife, Noel Davis; and son, Kelly Edwin Westlake and wife, Gina. He was exceptionally proud of his four granddaughters, Jaiden, Ainsley, Isabella, and Alea.



He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Linda Cunningham who passed during marriage; younger brother, Don Dewey Westlake; and sister, Kay Westlake Dadson.



Private Ennichement will take place in November, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery with a small family service. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the coming months.



