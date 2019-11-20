Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken Allyn Cooper. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Sunset Memorial Cemetery Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Ken Allyn Cooper passed away November 4, 2019 in Long Beach, MS, at the age of 67. He was born June 24, 1952 in Enid, OK. Ken spent the early part of his life growing up in New Mexico, camping, hiking, fishing and hunting in the mountains. He graduated from Los Alamos High in 1970, where he was a three-year letterman in baseball and football. The latter half of his life was spent in Mississippi, raising his sons and working in a field he loved greatly, constructing schools, libraries and even a car dealership for Brett Favre. Ken was drawn to the lush green scenery of the south, the lifestyle and great seafood fresh from the gulf. Ken was much loved and leaves to grieve his father, Leon Cooper, his sister Jan Rivera and husband Steve, and his sister Michelle Espinoza, all of Albuquerque. He was the proud father of two sons, Zachary and Nickolas Cooper, and doting grandfather to Nevaeh and Nicky Jr. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Cheryl Cooper. Ken leaves behind his nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles and countless friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Joan Carothers Cooper, his wife, Kim Cooper and nephew, Jake Price. Ken was an active member of Old Spanish Trails Baptist Church.



Ken will be greatly missed for his always positive and happy nature, his mastery of grilling ribs on the weekends, his love of the New Orleans Saints, his dedication to his work, his joke-of-the-day and ensuring everyone was laughing and having a good time.



Ken is gone too soon but will always be in our hearts, never to be forgotten. Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, November 23, at 10:00AM. He will be laid to rest next to his mother. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness for someone.



