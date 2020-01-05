Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Drive SW Albuquerque , NM 87121 (505)-243-7861 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church 5415 Fortuna Road NW View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church 5415 Fortuna Road NW View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Kiva Auditorium 401 2nd St NW View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Kiva Auditorium 401 2nd St NW View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albuquerque City Councilor, District 1, Ken Sanchez, age 63, life-long resident of Albuquerque passed away, Wednesday, January 01, 2020. Ken is survived by his daughter, Jaclyn Sanchez-Zamora and husband, Juaquin Zamora; his son, Christian Arias Sanchez and his brother, Steven Arias; his fiancee, Cynthia Martinez and her daughter, Ashley; his sister, Linda Sanchez and husband, John Miaris; his brother, Gilbert Sanchez Jr and wife, Morayma; his grandchildren, Natalie Zamora and Kenneth Zamora; his niece, Tamara Sanchez; his nephews, Jonathan Sanchez, Gilbert Sanchez III and John Michael Sanchez; his aunts, Bea Garcia and family, and Cecil Ford and family; his uncles, Orlando Sanchez and wife, Dellie and family, Lorenzo Sanchez and family, Willie Garcia and wife, Tina and family; his fiancee's parents, Matias and Connie Martinez and family; as well as many cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Frances Sanchez. Ken was a graduate of West Mesa High School, Class of '74. He was the proud operator of Ken's Photography; proud owner and operator of Gilbert Sanchez Income Tax and Accounting Service. He began his political career as Bernalillo County Commissioner from 1996-2002, and has served as Albuquerque City Councilor, with the help of his Policy Analyst, Elaine Romero, from 2005-



present.



A visitation will be Sunday, January 05, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Road NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. by Patricia Muniz-Roberts. Final visitation will be Monday, January 06, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Kiva Auditorium, 401 2nd St NW, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Juaquin Zamora, Jonathan Sanchez, John Miaris, John Michael Sanchez, Steven Arias, James Blea and Mark Blea. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Zamora, Gilbert Sanchez III, Zachary Martinez, Marvin Martinez, Matt Martinez, State Rep G. Andres Romero, Mathias Martinez-Zamora and all of his close friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ken's name to the New Mexico Lions Diabetes Awareness Program (Betty A. Miller) 46 Imnaha Road, Tijeras, NM 87059 (505) 321-4403 or Guardians of the Children Rio Grande Chapter (Ernest Cuaron) (505)615-0675.



