Ken Walston
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life for longtime Albuquerque Journal editor and writer Kenneth Walston, who passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 24, 2019.
Walston, 67, retired last September after 41 years as a copy editor and deputy news editor. He was well-known to Journal readers for his automotive column, which regularly ran on Saturdays.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m., French Funerals and Cremations, 10500 Lomas NE.
As a way of remembering Ken, the family asks that people make monetary donations in his name to any
animal rescue group of their choice.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019