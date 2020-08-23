Kenneth Benjamin Reiss







Kenneth Benjamin Reiss was born May 9, 1970 in South Carolina, where he was adopted at birth by his loving and devoted parents, Janice and Burton Reiss. Ken was raised as an only child on Long Island, NY, where he developed his steadfast loyalty to the NY Yankees. At the age of 10, much to his dismay, his parents moved the family to Albuquerque.



As an only child Ken was doted on and adored by his parents. His father, Burt, loved taking Ken to Yankees games, as well as to historic battlefield sites all over the East, planting the seeds for Ken's lifelong love of history, and of course, the Yankees. As a little boy (and into adulthood) Ken loved playing games of strategy such as Axis and Allies and Dungeons & Dragons. He adored his dad, whose pet name for Ken was "Shitbird", and if Ken ever called you that, you can be sure he loved you. He did not love his mother's sardine and butter on white bread sandwiches as a child, but he continued to eat them as an adult. Ken was nothing if not nostalgic.



At 13 Ken was bar mitzvahed in Albuquerque at Congregation Albert; in Rome; and also in Jerusalem.



At Eldorado High School Ken was in the Gifted & Talented program, a challenge and a pleasure for (at least some of ) his teachers, with whom he no doubt vigorously debated. Ken lost both of his beloved parents one month apart when he was 17 and still in high school. Soon after, he was emancipated and began his life as an independent, and still very young, man. After graduation, Ken moved to Los Angeles (where he lived near Mann's Chinese Theater, he would want to add) to study guitar, which he continued to study & play for the rest of his life.



At 19, Ken was hired as a busboy at Carraro's Pizza / Joe's Place, and quickly worked his way up to bar back, then bartender, manager, and eventually part-owner. Ken was famous around the University area for his tough but calm management of the often unruly crowd of students, bikers, professionals, and neighborhood regulars. He loved talking and joking with the UNM professors, cooks, musicians, attorneys, artists, and people from every imaginable walk of life who came to sit at his bar. For many, a visit to Joe's was as much about having a pint of beer as it was talking with Ken when you needed cheering up, some stimulating and intelligent conversation, or just some hearty (and possibly ribald) laughter- but never for a fussy cocktail, a definite peeve. A voracious reader of history with a quick mind, Ken could reference arcane minutiae about everything from the Roman army to Babylonian mythology to modern cult movements. One game that was always fun to play with him was "Name that Currency", as Ken somehow knew the name of every form of currency or coin to have ever been in use throughout history (or in fiction).



Though Ken could appear intimidating, his most often used tool for peace-keeping was his mind, rather than his strength. One memorable example was the way he kept a local motorcycle gang out of Joe's, where they had hoped to find a spot to regularly hang out- with nothing but his wit: every time they came in, he would play Britney Spears and any other pop music, at the loudest setting on the jukebox. And it worked.



Ken was beloved by the community for his ready welcome, quick and sharp wit, warmth and humor, but most of all for the way he made every person feel like they were special in his life. He loved his friends, and most of all his son, Devon, whom he treasured, with all of his giant, tender heart. He was always ready to take a friend to lunch - extra points for exotic ingredients or gross-out potential. He loved to cook delicious meals, and took pride in the truly terrible photos he took of those meals. He was endlessly curious about the world, about people, about history and current events. He was unfailingly generous, and would help anyone who needed it, without question or expectation. He encouraged his friends in their endeavors, and was proud and happy when they succeeded. His heart did not know pettiness or bitterness, he did not bear grudges, and forgiveness was never in question.



Ken was taken from all who loved him on August 11th, 2020. He is survived by his loving son, Devon Reiss.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store