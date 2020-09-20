Kenneth Brown

Kenneth Michael Brown







Ken Brown slipped away on August 22, 2020, due to complications from advanced Parkinson's. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame du Lac and received a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship for graduate study in economics at Johns Hopkins University. After earning his Ph.D. in economics, he went to the Brookings Institution as a visiting fellow. Ken and Agnes married in Washington, D.C. the following year. The Ford Foundation brought them to the University of Nairobi, Kenya, where Ken taught economics. They traveled extensively in Africa and the Levant.



Returning to the U.S., Ken began his career in public service working for the Government Accountability Office. Following his time at the GAO, Ken served as the Deputy Director of Industrial Economics at the U.S. Department of Commerce. His career then took him to Capitol Hill, where he served as the Minority Staff Director at the Congressional Joint Economic Committee. Returning to the executive branch, Ken served as Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Affairs under Secretary of Commerce Malcolm Baldrige, a very smart and pleasant public servant.



Following his time at the Commerce Department, Ken worked at the National Intelligence Counsel and wrote a study there on the AIDS disaster, which was published, and earned him an "Exceptional Performance Award" from the C.I.A., signed by C.I.A. Director William Webster. Ken continued his scholarship twice at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. At the National Science Foundation, Ken served as Senior Advisor for Policy and Analysis, where he published articles on Sandia National Laboratories and science park.



Ken is survived by his wife, Agnes, his brother Bob and wife Joan, nephew Steve and nephew Bob and wife Jan, their sons Bobby and Jacob. Agnes extends her gratitude and thanks to the nurses from Armada Hospice, and Dave and Dawn from the Neptune Society. Private services will be held at a later date.





