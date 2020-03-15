Kenneth Dallas

Kenneth Dallas, age 71, of Edgewood, NM passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his brother, Ronald; nephews Alexander and Jonathan; their wives, Kimberly and Linda; grandnephew, Ronald; and grandniece, Teresa. He is preceded in death by his brother Richard.

Kenneth served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, attaining a rank of Master Sergeant. He continued his service in the Air National Guard. After his active duty he got a mechanical engineering degree from the University of New Hampshire. For most of his career after graduating he worked for the Air Force High-Altitude Balloon Program, first at Hanscom AFB in Massachusetts, then at Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, NM.

