Kenneth E. Golby



09/02/1961-



05/12/2020











Our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away suddenly on May 12, 2020. Due to COVID we were only able to have a very small family service.



Ken was a lone wolf who travelled his own path during his life. He started working at Kirtland Air Force Base in 1979 after graduating from Manzano High School. He bounced around for awhile and started working for Maxwell in 1986. He said his favorite part of his job was that he got to blow stuff up and put it back together. He



enjoyed conducting many SHIVA shots for over 15 years. In 2000, he moved to Sandia Area IV to work on high power



microwave



equipment.



Ken loved



to play guitar, watch sports and read books but his best times were spent fishing with his friends and family.



Today would be Ken's 59th birthday so sometime during your day today wish Ken a Happy Birthday and remember a good time that you got to spend with him.



Happy Birthday Ken!



We miss you so much!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store