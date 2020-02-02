Kenneth E. Torres
Born Oct. 24, 1926, Kenneth passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the age of 93. He was a Navy Veteran of WWll and
retired as a quality control inspector for the U.S.government. He is survived by Beverly, his high school sweetheart and wife of 73 years. Their five children are Lorrie, Tomme, Mike, Doug, and Don (deceased). His family grew to include spouses, 12 grandchildren,
12 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Cremation has taken place and following Kenneth's wishes there will be no formal services.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020