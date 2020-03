Kenneth "Ken" HalamaKenneth "Ken" Halama passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Ken was an avid painter, he enjoyed fishing, camping, being in the wilderness and making people laugh with his jokes and funny stories. He loved his family and friends and will be deeply missed by the people whose lives he touched. Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gloria Halama; son Omar Halama (Laura); daughter Kenda Montoya (Ricardo); grandchildren Brooke, Brandon and Cadence Halama; and Emiliana and Manolo Montoya; siblings Steve Halama (Pinky), Lisa Rutherford (Paul) and Stephanie Thomas (Dave); and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his mother Audrey Lietzow, father Kenneth Talkington and adoptive father Lars Halama.A Rosary will be recited on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz located at 11 College Ave, Santa Fe, NM.