Kenneth Ian Thom

Ken Thom passed away

peacefully at home Saturday, July 27, 2019 after suffering a fall. He graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1955, and attended the University of New Mexico for several years. Ken served his country

in the NM Air National

Guard from 1959-1965, and worked at Los Alamos

National Laboratory from 1969 until 1994.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Anne Thom, his beloved daughter Holly, husband Aaron Laing and granddaughters Taylor and Morgan Laing, from Grand Junction, Colorado, stepsons Paul Aragon of Rio Rancho, Mark Aragon of Fort Worth, TX, Sister-in-Law Joyce Thom, Sister Jane and many

nieces and nephews. He

was preceded in death by his brother Robert in 2017.

Ken was a well-known water color artist while living in Santa Fe in the 1980's and 90's. He served as President of the Santa Fe Society of Artists from 1986-87, and could often be found at small outdoor art shows around SF selling his meticulously styled southwestern watercolors. Always passionate about his flowers and gardening, Ken had a great eye for design and spent most of his time in his garden during the growing season.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
