Kenneth Irving
Kenneth "Jay" Irving, Age 81, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born on February 15, 1938. Jay was an amazing baseball player in High School, he enjoyed playing pool, fishing, he loved golfing, watching western movies and eating especially chili.
Jay is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place a private memorial service will take place with friends and family. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
