Kenneth J. Antoine







Kenneth J. Antoine, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM and was active in homeless outreach. He is survived by his daughter Andrea Antoine, siblings



Vince and Jamie Antoine, and cousins Clayton and Paula



Blevins. Funeral arrangements have been postponed to next summer due to the pandemic.





