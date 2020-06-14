Kenneth Joe Frier
Kenneth Joe Frier



Kenneth Joe Frier, of Albuquerque, passed away unexpectedly on May 16th, 2020. Born and raised in Carlsbad, New Mexico, he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother. He is survived by his best friend Esther Z., his sister and her husband, a niece, two nephews and his sister- in -law. He was a free spirit. He enjoyed his work outs and was at peace riding his motorcycle and with animals.



Until we meet again we will miss you.

Loving You Always


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
