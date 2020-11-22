1/1
Kenneth McCarty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth N McCarty





Kenneth N McCarty, age 94, a resident of Albuquerque since July, 1948, died Wednesday November 4, 2020. He was the last of five siblings. His siblings were Eddie McCarty, Lois Nichol, Ima Richardson and Bessie Curl. His parents were Wilburn and Bertha McCarty.

He was an Aviation Radioman/Gunner in the US Navy from June 1943-December 1946 in the Pacific theater. He was in the National Guard and worked at Kirkland Air Force Base from 1952-1984. He was a lifelong bachelor, he was a good son, brother and uncle. He will be missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved