Kenneth N McCarty, age 94, a resident of Albuquerque since July, 1948, died Wednesday November 4, 2020. He was the last of five siblings. His siblings were Eddie McCarty, Lois Nichol, Ima Richardson and Bessie Curl. His parents were Wilburn and Bertha McCarty.



He was an Aviation Radioman/Gunner in the US Navy from June 1943-December 1946 in the Pacific theater. He was in the National Guard and worked at Kirkland Air Force Base from 1952-1984. He was a lifelong bachelor, he was a good son, brother and uncle. He will be missed.





