Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
215 Locust St.
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lt. Col. Kenneth Payne


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lt. Col. Kenneth Payne Obituary
Lt. Col. Kenneth James Payne, Ret.

November 3, 1932 â€" July 1, 2019



Lt. Col. Kenneth James Payne,

Ret., was born in Bloomington, NE, and was raised on a farm near

Torrington, WY.

Kenneth graduated with an Electrical Engineering degree at the University of Wyoming with honors, and was a member of the Arnold Air Society. Kenneth received a commission in the United States Air Force in 1955 as a Second Lt. After completing pilot training, he flew B-47's out of Salina, KS. Kenneth moved to Albuquerque in 1959 and joined the Air Force Reserve and was employed at Sandia National Labs for 37 years. Kenneth retired as a Lt. Col. in 1992 from the Air Force Reserves. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Kimzey Payne; son, Russell Payne of Las Cruces, NM.; daughter, Sandra Payne Daffron and son-in-law, David Daffron of Albuquerque; Grandchildren, Nathan Daffron, LCDR of Naval Reserve, Humble, TX., Benjamin Daffron, Albuquerque Police Officer, and Julie Daffron Frieb, a Chemical Engineer at Exxon/Mobile; as well as three great-grandchildren. Kenneth is preceded in death by his son, Scott Payne. Kenneth married Ruth R. Kimzey in Torrington,

WY on September 6, 1952. He enjoyed recreational softball pitching with the SNL team, and was a Lobo basketball supporter for

many years. Kenneth continued flying recreational aircraft and enjoyed spending time at his cabin in the Jemez mountains. Kenneth supported an AFS Exchange student, Susanne Hasiba from Austria, as well. Kenneth was an active Elder, and worked the sound system at First Presbyterian Church, drove Meals on Wheels for 20 years, and was a member of the Board of La Vida Llena. Friends may visit Monday, July 8, 2019, from 3:00 â€" 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust St. NE. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:30 a,m. Please visit our online guestbook for

Kenneth at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
Download Now