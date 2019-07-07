Lt. Col. Kenneth James Payne, Ret.



November 3, 1932 â€" July 1, 2019







Lt. Col. Kenneth James Payne,



Ret., was born in Bloomington, NE, and was raised on a farm near



Torrington, WY.



Kenneth graduated with an Electrical Engineering degree at the University of Wyoming with honors, and was a member of the Arnold Air Society. Kenneth received a commission in the United States Air Force in 1955 as a Second Lt. After completing pilot training, he flew B-47's out of Salina, KS. Kenneth moved to Albuquerque in 1959 and joined the Air Force Reserve and was employed at Sandia National Labs for 37 years. Kenneth retired as a Lt. Col. in 1992 from the Air Force Reserves. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Kimzey Payne; son, Russell Payne of Las Cruces, NM.; daughter, Sandra Payne Daffron and son-in-law, David Daffron of Albuquerque; Grandchildren, Nathan Daffron, LCDR of Naval Reserve, Humble, TX., Benjamin Daffron, Albuquerque Police Officer, and Julie Daffron Frieb, a Chemical Engineer at Exxon/Mobile; as well as three great-grandchildren. Kenneth is preceded in death by his son, Scott Payne. Kenneth married Ruth R. Kimzey in Torrington,



WY on September 6, 1952. He enjoyed recreational softball pitching with the SNL team, and was a Lobo basketball supporter for



many years. Kenneth continued flying recreational aircraft and enjoyed spending time at his cabin in the Jemez mountains. Kenneth supported an AFS Exchange student, Susanne Hasiba from Austria, as well. Kenneth was an active Elder, and worked the sound system at First Presbyterian Church, drove Meals on Wheels for 20 years, and was a member of the Board of La Vida Llena. Friends may visit Monday, July 8, 2019, from 3:00 â€" 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust St. NE. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:30 a,m. Please visit our online guestbook for



Kenneth at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019