Kenneth Ray Wilson, 92, passed away peacefully the morning of November 24, 2019. He was born in Hepzibah, WV September 10, 1927 to Kenna Wilson and Stella Vernon Wilson. He graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in 1945 and graduated from West Virginia University and Kansas State University with a master's degree in Agriculture.



He worked for the State of New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, where he was Director of the Roswell, NM division. His career also included high school teacher, life insurance sales with Mutual of Omaha, and real estate sales. He enjoyed trout fishing, country and gospel music, woodworking, gardening, his wife Viola's cooking, and was an excellent lifetime golfer, competing in many local competitions. He was a 32nd degree mason affiliated with the Masonic Temple of Fairmont, WV. Ken served at the end of WWII with the Merchant Marines before serving in Los Alamos with the U.S. Army.



He is survived by two sisters, Betty Sears of North View, WV, Barbara Deems (husband Paul) of Shinnston, WV, and one brother, Richard (Gene) Wilson (wife: Dee) of Clarksburg, WV; three children: Steve Wilson (wife: Mary Beth Amos-Wilson) of Albuquerque, NM, Tim Wilson and Maribeth Rael also of Albuquerque; and five grandchildren: Taeseer Essayd (husband: Johnny Romero), Blake Wilson, Anton Hriczko, Joharah Bayazid (husband: Hassan Khan), Doolie Aziz; and four great-grandchildren: Violet Romero, Emilie Romero, Mymoona Khan, and Junior Khan; plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Viola; brothers Jerry Wilson and Bob Wilson; and sister, Lois Bias.



Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home at 7121 Wyoming Blvd NE on Saturday, November 30 with a service and reception to follow. A private burial will be held Monday, December 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.



Those who desire can send flowers to French Funeral Home or donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



