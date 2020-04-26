Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Ray Walston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Ray Walston







Kenneth Ray Walston, age 92, a resident of Albuquerque, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the La Vida Llena nursing facility. Mr. Walston was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jo-Anne, and his eldest son, Kenneth Ray Walston Jr. Mr. Walston entered the world on Tuesday, January 31, 1928, in Noble, IL, the second of six children born to James Russell and Dorothy Alice Walston. He enlisted in the Army serving in the Army Chemical Corp during the Korean War. Mr. Walston went on to attend the University of Illinois, graduating cum laude, with a degree in chemical engineering. He spent the bulk of his career working for Exxon Mobil as a corrosion specialist. Mr. Walston traveled to most of the oil-rich countries of the world and was assigned to posts in The Netherlands, Great Britain, and Aruba. He wrote several books on corrosion and was a popular speaker on the subject, even testifying as a subject matter expert during the Exxon Valdez trial. Mr. Walston enjoyed frequent and extensive travel throughout his life and long after he retired, had an avid interest in politics, enjoyed fishing, and loved basketball. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. Mr. Walston was a soft-spoken, dignified man, a true gentleman in every sense. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by daughter, Angela Danessi of Denver, CO; sons, John Walston and partner Sierra James of Albuquerque, NM, Brad Walston and husband Joe Walston-Zepeda of Mexico; grandson, Xavier Koenig of Washington, MO; and daughter-in-law, Koren Walston of Albuquerque, NM. A private interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Humane Association. Please visit our online guestbook for Kenneth at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Kenneth Ray WalstonKenneth Ray Walston, age 92, a resident of Albuquerque, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the La Vida Llena nursing facility. Mr. Walston was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jo-Anne, and his eldest son, Kenneth Ray Walston Jr. Mr. Walston entered the world on Tuesday, January 31, 1928, in Noble, IL, the second of six children born to James Russell and Dorothy Alice Walston. He enlisted in the Army serving in the Army Chemical Corp during the Korean War. Mr. Walston went on to attend the University of Illinois, graduating cum laude, with a degree in chemical engineering. He spent the bulk of his career working for Exxon Mobil as a corrosion specialist. Mr. Walston traveled to most of the oil-rich countries of the world and was assigned to posts in The Netherlands, Great Britain, and Aruba. He wrote several books on corrosion and was a popular speaker on the subject, even testifying as a subject matter expert during the Exxon Valdez trial. Mr. Walston enjoyed frequent and extensive travel throughout his life and long after he retired, had an avid interest in politics, enjoyed fishing, and loved basketball. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. Mr. Walston was a soft-spoken, dignified man, a true gentleman in every sense. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by daughter, Angela Danessi of Denver, CO; sons, John Walston and partner Sierra James of Albuquerque, NM, Brad Walston and husband Joe Walston-Zepeda of Mexico; grandson, Xavier Koenig of Washington, MO; and daughter-in-law, Koren Walston of Albuquerque, NM. A private interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Humane Association. Please visit our online guestbook for Kenneth at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close