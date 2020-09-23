1/1
Kenneth Warren DuBay
1930 - 2020
Kenneth Warren DuBay



Kenneth Warren DuBay slipped quietly into eternal life on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Ken was born to Beulah and Cliff DuBay on April 28, 1930 in Merrill, MI. He was one of five children and was raised in a joyful and spiritual home.

As a young man, Ken was known to be quite the charming ladies' man, and eventually met his match with Maxine Marie Bitterman. After five years of determined courting, both in person and while serving in the Army overseas, Maxine finally decided that saying yes to his marriage proposal was easier than breaking up with him. They were married on June 18, 1955 and spent the next few years creating a family together. After the birth of their three children, they moved overseas to the vivid cities of Spain for two wonderful years. When they returned home, they packed up their lives in the North and eventually settled in Albuquerque.

Ken owned a local construction company for over 25 years and was a well-respected businessman within the community. Upon retirement, Ken followed his lifelong dream to build his own home in the Ruidoso mountains. He spent his days golfing, dreaming up his next grand scheme, bathing in his sauna, and dancing on the lakeshore with his sweetheart. Ken and Maxine eventually transitioned back to Albuquerque to be nearer to their children and grandchildren. Throughout his life, Ken fostered joy, friendship, and community within his local area and along his many adventures around the world.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, brother, children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A Service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Saint John XXIII Catholic Community. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ken's name to the charity of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Ken at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Community
