1/1
Kenneth Wischmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Brandt Wischmann



Ken was born in Portland, Oregon on August 3, 1935. He was the first born to Belva and Ed Wischmann. He earned a Master's Degree from Oregon State University and worked as a research chemist at Thiokol Chemical in Utah for a few years before joining a chemical company in West Virginia and in 1966 joining the Sandia Laboratories here in Albuquerque. He retired about 1992.

Ken so enjoyed baseball â€" playing and watching. Ken also enjoyed playing senior softball after his retirement. Golf was another of his favorite hobbies as was telescoping, some photography, reading history, and serving with the Gideons. The Church and having God in his life were top priorities for Ken. He will be so missed by his wife (Sandra) of 62 years and his two daughters Robyn Wischmann/ Beauheim and Ranae Wischmann.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved