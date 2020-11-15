Kenneth Brandt Wischmann







Ken was born in Portland, Oregon on August 3, 1935. He was the first born to Belva and Ed Wischmann. He earned a Master's Degree from Oregon State University and worked as a research chemist at Thiokol Chemical in Utah for a few years before joining a chemical company in West Virginia and in 1966 joining the Sandia Laboratories here in Albuquerque. He retired about 1992.



Ken so enjoyed baseball â€" playing and watching. Ken also enjoyed playing senior softball after his retirement. Golf was another of his favorite hobbies as was telescoping, some photography, reading history, and serving with the Gideons. The Church and having God in his life were top priorities for Ken. He will be so missed by his wife (Sandra) of 62 years and his two daughters Robyn Wischmann/ Beauheim and Ranae Wischmann.





