Kerry Paul Wilson began his life in Albuquerque on December 20, 1965, the son of Phyllis and William Wilson (deceased). He never expected to travel the world as a Field Service Engineer for Buhler Areoglide. Kerry grew up in Albuquerque attending Sandia High and UNM. He and his wife settled on a rural farm in Abbeville, Alabama. He enjoyed cooking, especially if it included chili and mowing his 15 acres on the tractor. He shared many stories of the people and cultures from his travels while working.



Tragically while traveling to his work assignment in Tasmania, Australia he was involved in a fatal accident on March 3, 2020.



Sadly he leaves behind his wife Jacky Elaine Wilson of the family home in Abbeville. His son Kevin Wilson (Cassandra, granddaughter Rylie Jo) son Aaron Wilson both of Albuquerque and 6 step children. He will be dearly missed by his brothers Phillip Wilson (Kendra), Eric Wilson, sister Katherine Duquette, sister-in-law Diana Wilson, nieces Lucia, Amber, Janay, and Autumn Wilson, nephews Sean Duquette and Greg Wilson. Proceeding him in death was his older brother Bill Wilson. He has numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins living outside of Albuquerque.



We are grateful to his employer Buhler Areoglide for their support to return him to the US and the many friends who have sent their condolences. A gathering to remember him will be scheduled later.



