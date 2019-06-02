Kevin M. Caldwell
Kevin M. Caldwell, 62, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, May 29,
2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Chet Caldwell; sister,
Kristin Keating;
and grandpar-
ents. He is survived by his
mom, Judith Caldwell; his daughter, Kylee King and husband, Ted; his son and son's wife; and grandchildren. Kevin was a business owner, an avid golfer, an expert fly fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and
hot air ballooning. Kevin touched the lives of many people in his work and personal life. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019,
11:00 a.m. at FRENCH -
Lomas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made
to the Ronald
McDonald House, 1011 Yale NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Please visit our online guestbook and obituary for Kevin at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 2 to June 6, 2019