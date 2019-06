Kevin M. CaldwellKevin M. Caldwell, 62, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, May 29,2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Chet Caldwell; sister,Kristin Keating;and grandpar-ents. He is survived by hismom, Judith Caldwell; his daughter, Kylee King and husband, Ted; his son and son's wife; and grandchildren. Kevin was a business owner, an avid golfer, an expert fly fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed snowmobiling andhot air ballooning. Kevin touched the lives of many people in his work and personal life. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019,11:00 a.m. at FRENCH -Lomas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be madeto the RonaldMcDonald House, 1011 Yale NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Please visit our online guestbook and obituary for Kevin at www.FrenchFunerals.com