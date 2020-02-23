Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin William Dailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin William Dailey, born March 1st, 1961 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away on February 8, 2020 at his Rio Rancho, NM home after a long battle with MS. Kevin was born to John F. Dailey and Margaret S. Dailey. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1979 in Plainview, NY. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, mother Margaret S Dailey of NY, daughter Nicole Dailey of PA, stepdaughter Brenna Bishop of NM, sister Laurie Walsh and husband Ray of NY, sister-in-law Gayle Asselmeier of NM, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and co-workers whose lives he touched. He is preceded in death by his father, John F. Dailey and stepson Ross E. Bishop.



Throughout his adult life, service to community was important to Kevin. After High School, he served briefly in the United States Navy. After moving to Rio Rancho in 1995, he volunteered with several local organizations, including a local Boy Scout troop, U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, Friends in Time, Adelante, Zia Paralyzed Veterans and Civitan's.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Pongal Event Center, located on Golf Course Road in SE Rio Rancho.



Kevin was a member of the City of Vision Civitan Club,



a Community Service Organization serving the Rio Rancho area.



Donations can be made in Kevin's name and sent to City of Vision Civitan Club, P.O. Box 46226, Rio Rancho NM, 87174



