Obituary
Khalid Khalil Salim passed away May 27, 2019. He was born in Deir Debwan, Ramallah, Palestine May 19, 1955 to Natheirah Jamil Abdelaziz & Khalil Abdelrahman Salim Eid.

He leaves behind wife Clorinda (Lori), children Nasser (Deszarae), Leila, & Valerie (Jamie) Meza; grandkids Dante, Jazmin, James, & Nadia; siblings Nasser, Khawlah & Khaldiyah, many nieces, nephews & cousins. Service was May 29 at the Islamic Center of NM. Donations may be made to Anera.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
