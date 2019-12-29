Kiana R. Caalim
Kiana was a young woman of 24 when God called her home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Kiana was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. She is survived by her mother, Rebecca Culpepper Caalim; father, Steven Caalim; and brother, Brandon Caalim. Born in Albuquerque, NM she graduated from Hope Christian School in 2014. Kiana will be receiving a posthumous Bachelor of Sciences degree in Community Health Education from the University of New Mexico in the spring of 2020.
Kiana worked at Riverpoint Sports and Wellness as a swim instructor and swim coach. She also worked for the Boys and Girls Club as an Activities Leader. While at UNM she interned with COSAP, UNM Campus Office of Substance Abuse Prevention.
Visitiation will be Friday, January 3, 2020, 5:00 pm, in Daniels Family Wyoming Chapel. Funeral services for Kiana will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 am, in Risen Savior Community Church. Full obituary and details can be found at danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019