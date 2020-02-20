Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly D. Cross. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church 4848 Huron Dr., Rio Rancho , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Kimberly Denise Wash Cross







Kimberly Denise Wash Cross, 56, went from labor to reward on February 10, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Darry R. Cross of 25 years and their four children; Karis, Shantel, Clotille, and Darry R. Cross II; two beloved grandchildren Devonne and, Kashif whose arrival is expected in May 2020. Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents, Vardaman and Bernice Wash, and two older sisters and a brother. She leaves behind two brothers and four sisters and, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, and co-workers.



For the last 21 years, Kimberly worked with a myriad of employers as a subcontractor in the medical field and as a Medical Coder. In addition, she worked alongside her husband in the Oxygen Delivery Business. They provided medical services to the community along with delivery of medical supplies.



Kimberly was a ray of sunshine for anybody who had met her and often described as the sweetest person you could ever meet.Her unconditional love for her family will be missed, along with her calm quiet presence. Her services will be held at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church at 4848 Huron Dr., Rio Rancho, 87144 at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21st.



Kimberly Denise Wash CrossKimberly Denise Wash Cross, 56, went from labor to reward on February 10, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Darry R. Cross of 25 years and their four children; Karis, Shantel, Clotille, and Darry R. Cross II; two beloved grandchildren Devonne and, Kashif whose arrival is expected in May 2020. Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents, Vardaman and Bernice Wash, and two older sisters and a brother. She leaves behind two brothers and four sisters and, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, and co-workers.For the last 21 years, Kimberly worked with a myriad of employers as a subcontractor in the medical field and as a Medical Coder. In addition, she worked alongside her husband in the Oxygen Delivery Business. They provided medical services to the community along with delivery of medical supplies.Kimberly was a ray of sunshine for anybody who had met her and often described as the sweetest person you could ever meet.Her unconditional love for her family will be missed, along with her calm quiet presence. Her services will be held at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church at 4848 Huron Dr., Rio Rancho, 87144 at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21st. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close