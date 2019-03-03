Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kindred "Skip" Hansen. View Sign

Kindred "Skip" Hansen







Kindred Hansen, formerly of Sioux City, IA and



Albuquerque, NM passed away on Feb 21, 2019 in Venice,Fl after a brief illness. In 1957 Skip began working for W.A. Kinger, an endeavor that would last almost 40 years. Skip enjoyed his work and the opportunities afforded him. Skip was a people person giving colorful nicknames to his co-workers and known for his many "Skip-isms". He was a proud member of the Alb Boat Club (of which he became Commodore) his red sports car and never ending DIY projects. Skip, is survived by his wife Judy, and deceased son Michael Hansen, his children Maureen (Kevin) Pape, Mary (Brien) O'Brien, Jeff (Debbie) Roe, Stephanie (Daniel) Kennerly Roe and Grandchildren; Jessica, Suzanne and Joseph Pape, Daniel,Tim, Kennedy and Irelyn O'Brien, Ashley Roe and Steven Kennerly Roe; great-grandson; Connor O'Brien. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cementery Sioux City with a Celebration of Life planned for a future date.



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019

