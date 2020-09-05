Kipling "Kip" P. Coggins



1956-2020











It is with great sadness the family of Kip Coggins, age 63, announces his passing after his battle with cancer, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Joan Coggins, and his brother, Kerry. Kip is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 21 years, Natalia, and his step daughter, Jessica Lockhart. He will be missed every day by his sister, Cappi (Frank Schenkhuizen), and brothers Kim (Bonnie) and Kit (Linda), as well as his nieces, Ashley, Brittany, Courtney, and Cayla and nephews, Devon, Adam, and Aaron.



Kip was originally from Michigan; his mother descending from both the Odawa and Ojibwa populations having roots in the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians, with his father being mixed French Canadian and First Nations (Native Canadian) heritage. Although, Kip was not Hispanic, he was a fully bilingual Spanish speaker and thus it was his desire to live and work with the Spanish speaking populations in the New Mexico/Texas border region.



Kip graduated from Michigan State University, with a Bachelor in Social Work (BSW-1980) and a Master in Social Work (MSW-1986), and from the University of Michigan, with a dual Doctoral in Philosophy in Social Work and Anthropology (Ph.D.-1996). His doctoral dissertation, "Life in a Southwest Prison" was nominated and selected as a UM Rackham School of Social Work Distinguished Dissertation in 1996. Kip worked in the state of New Mexico at many organizations during his career as a licensed independent social worker. After receiving his dual doctoral degree, he taught social work at the bachelor and master level for over 30 years at the University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP), New Mexico State University (at both the Las Cruces and Albuquerque campuses), The University of Manitoba (Winnipeg, Canada), and at the New Mexico Highlands University-Albuquerque campus. Kip was also a published author of many peer-reviewed articles as well as several books; including his first book, "Alternative Pathways to Healing: The Recovery Medicine Wheel" (1990), with his final book, "The Practice of Social Work in North America: Culture, Context, and Competency Development" (2016).



Kip worked as an item writer for the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) and holds the record for not only most items written, but for most peer-reviewed items accepted for placement on the national BSW and MSW licensing exams. Kip worked with the NASW-New Mexico Chapter (NASWNM) in developing the criteria for social work licensure at the BSW and MSW levels, which became a requirement in 1990. Kip also worked with the State of New Mexico's Board of Social Work Examiners in developing the definition of culture and cultural competence, as it applies in the state.



Kip loved teaching and, as a professor and mentor for many of his students, he had a deep commitment to graduating social workers who would have the ability to work effectively in a multicultural state that is New Mexico. He worked to develop curriculum that was relevant to the Native American and Hispanic populations in the region, by infusing this content into core courses. While at UTEP, Kip was instrumental in developing a successful online (asynchronous) course on Social Work Practice with Native Americans as well as other asynchronous courses.



Kip was a loyal friend and family member. Kip enjoyed travelling during summer hiatuses from university teaching and would return every summer to Benzie County, Michigan to swim in his Lake Michigan and visit with family members. One of his favorite summer duties, while in Michigan, was to go to his "secret" sweetgrass spots; he would hand pick and braid sweetgrass to give as gifts to those people in his life that he honored and respected. Kip leaves behind many friends and colleagues, who over time became a part of his extended family.



Due to current circumstances, and according to Kip's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services at this time. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.





