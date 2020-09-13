1/1
Kirk Williams
Kirk Gregory Williams







Kirk was born June 12, 1950 in Ft. Collins, CO. His early years were spent in Ft. Collins, Dallas and Atlanta before the family moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1958. He attended Los Ranchos Elementary, Taft Junior High, New Mexico Military Institute and was a graduate of Valley High School.

Growing up Kirk was an accomplished horseman winning numerous horsemanship awards. At age 18 he earned his pilot license. Following graduation from the University of New Mexico, Kirk joined the Navy as a naval aviator. He rose to the rank of Lt. Commander flying numerous Navy aircraft. After leaving the Navy, Kirk held several aviation jobs including flying for the Peruvian National Police during their cocaine eradication efforts. He flew DC-6s in Africa delivering food and supplies to the Sudanese tribes with the UN's World Food Program, and was chief pilot for Air Rwanda that served Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania. Back in the U.S. Kirk was a T-38 simulator instructor at Laughlin AFB in Texas.

Kirk left aviation for a while thereafter. He drove a long haul truck, worked in the oil fields in Permian Basin, TX and was a truck owner/operator. He returned to aviation a few years ago. At the time of his passing he was a T-1A Jayhawk simulator instructor at Columbus AFB in Mississippi.

Kirk is survived by his wife Rosana of 28 years, brother Mike, sister Wendy, children LeEtta, Lydia, and Gregory, and grandchildren Charlotte and Ari. Kirk will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Santa Fe National Cemetery.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
