|
|
Kitty Shelby Cockroft
Kitty Shelby Cockroft, dedicated mother, was born in Memphis, TN on Thursday, November 1, 1923, and passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, the day after her 96th birthday. She is survived by her four children, Kitty Bemis, Bill Cockroft, Charles Cockroft (Elaine), and Patti Marconett (David); eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William L. Cockroft; and her parents, Katherine and William Shelby. Kitty worked for the Veterans Administration as an adjudicator for thirty years and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Kitty was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She was devoted to her family and always encouraged her children to continue their education. A true matriarch, she took great pride in her family and looked forward to hosting many gatherings and celebrations throughout the year. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Hospice of New Mexico for their gentle and loving care. A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at, Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd, NE. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans or the . Please visit our online guest book for Kitty at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019