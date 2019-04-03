Kordell Saenz







It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Kordell Saenz announces his passing from a vehicular accident near VLA, Socorro, NM on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was 44 years old.



Kordell was born on July 1, 1974, in Albuquerque, NM and was a lifelong resident. He worked as an environmental driller and was a great family man. He enjoyed providing for his family, was a friend to many people, and was known for his great cooking skills. Kordell will be lovingly remembered by his father, Raymond Saenz, Jr.; mother, Roxanna Harrison; wife, Jeannette; his five children, Nazhae Sakai Alta Saenz, Jordan Jeremiah Ramon Saenz, Sueanndreya King, Nathaniel Ganadonegro, and Raenette Ruth



Ada Ganadonegro; sister, Donnarae Saenz-Lozano;



brother-in-law, John W. Lozano; father-in-law, Gene Ganadonegro; and mother-in-law, Naomi Chee.



Friends may visit Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Memorial



Service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m., with reception to follow at 12:00 p.m., at Calvary of Albuquerque, 4001 Osuna Rd. NE.