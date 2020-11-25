1/1
Korina Sandoval
1952 - 2020
Korina I. Sandoval



May 16, 1952 â€" November 19, 2020



Korina I. Sandoval, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, was called home to live with her Heavenly Father and her angels on Wednesday, November 19, 2020. Korina's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary to be recited on Friday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00am. The Service will begin at 10:30am. She will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Korina's services will be private due to the current restrictions. The Rosary and Service will be livestreamed on Salazar Mortuary's Facebook page. Please visit Korina's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
