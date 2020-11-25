Korina I. SandovalMay 16, 1952 â€" November 19, 2020Korina I. Sandoval, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, was called home to live with her Heavenly Father and her angels on Wednesday, November 19, 2020. Korina's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary to be recited on Friday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00am. The Service will begin at 10:30am. She will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Korina's services will be private due to the current restrictions. The Rosary and Service will be livestreamed on Salazar Mortuary's Facebook page. Please visit Korina's online guestbook at