Kosta "Gus" Andrew Argeanas, of Anthony, New Mexico passed from this life into the next and freed into the merciful hands of God at the age of 64 years on Saturday, January 26, 2019 in Galveston, Texas after a long and difficult struggle with liver cancer.



Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 7, 1954 to Andrew and Christine Argeanas, Gus was the youngest of three children. Gus was a committed Christian, baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church, who took particular pleasure in his dogs, the outdoors and physical activities.



Gus is survived by his loving mother, Christine Argeanas, his brother Theodore (Ted) and sister-in-law Theresa Argeanas, his sister Angela and brother-in-law John Ryan, his aunt and uncle and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



The Trisagion will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Strong ~ Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave. SE in Albuquerque. The Funeral Service will on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 308 High Street SE also in Albuquerque. The Internment will follow the Funeral Service at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Albuquerque, New Mexico.



