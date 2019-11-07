Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kris DeBode. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kris DeBode







Sunday, October 27, 2019, Kris DeBode departed us while quietly sleeping. Kris grew up in Los Angeles, the child of Beverly and Lewis DeBode, and twin sister of Eric DeBode. She grew up to become a traveling Pediatrics Oncology nurse who enjoyed living in Vermont, New Mexico, California, Oregon, Hawaii, and many other destinations. She settled down in the 1990s and spent 9 years in Albuquerque, where she lived with her partner, Nan Porterfield. Her last 10 years were spent in Hawaii working at Kapi'olani Medical Center. Most recently, she struggled with cancer, which was complicated by heart issues requiring a pacemaker. She reunited with her partner Nan this year and enjoyed her final months in love. She will be remembered for her dedicated nursing skills by many parents and children. She had a keen intellect, a wild laugh, and a deeply compassionate sense of justice and fairness. She was fiercely herself in a courageous and inspiring way. She protected her alone time, was an avid scuba diver, loved reading, and frequently enjoyed a good meal and a beer while watching the sunset over the ocean. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Planned Parenthood or Hawaii Foodbank. May the universe welcome her. Blessed be. A celebration of her life will be held this Saturday, November 9th at 3pm at the Unitarian Universalist Westside Congregation, at 1650 Abrazo Rd. NE, Rio Rancho.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 7, 2019

