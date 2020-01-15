Krishuana Perez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Krishuana Perez.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Krishuana "Krishy" Perez

November 9, 1991 - January 15, 2019





Our Guardian Angel



It's been one year since that dreadful day that you were taken from us. Not one day goes by that we don't think of your beautiful presence and beautiful smile. We've cried so many tears, yet our hearts are broken just the same. We have so many memories in the short time you were with us, each memory reminds us of how much we're missing you. We will mourn you forever. Love you and miss you Mijita, Rest in Peace



Grandma and Grandpa Perez
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.