Krishuana "Krishy" Perez
November 9, 1991 - January 15, 2019
Our Guardian Angel
It's been one year since that dreadful day that you were taken from us. Not one day goes by that we don't think of your beautiful presence and beautiful smile. We've cried so many tears, yet our hearts are broken just the same. We have so many memories in the short time you were with us, each memory reminds us of how much we're missing you. We will mourn you forever. Love you and miss you Mijita, Rest in Peace
Grandma and Grandpa Perez
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 15, 2020