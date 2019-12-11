Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Krista Page. View Sign Service Information Adams-Green Funeral Home 721 Elden Street Herndon , VA 20170 (703)-437-1764 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Russell Watanabe Soccer Field Barranca Mesa (57 Loma Del Escolar Los Alamos , NM View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM United Church of Los Alamos Graves Hall (2525 Canyon Rd) View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Krista Renee Hardie Page







Krista Renee Hardie Page, 49, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on August 19, 2019 at Inova Hospital in Fairfax, VA. A resident of McLean, VA, Krista is the mother of Sierra Page, wife of Randy Page (McLean, VA), sister of Beth NaÃ±ez (Albuquerque, NM), and daughter of Linda and Wayne Hardie (Los Alamos, NM).



On Saturday, December 28, at 1:00 pm there will be a Memorial Bench Dedication at the Russell Watanabe Soccer Field on Barranca Mesa (57 Loma Del Escolar) in Los Alamos followed by a celebration of Krista's life from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the United Church of Los Alamos, Graves Hall (2525 Canyon Rd). Krista was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on November 13.



Arrangements were handled by



www.adamsgreenfuneral.com



Krista was born in Richland, Washington on May 27, 1970. She moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico with her family in 1979. After graduating from Los Alamos High School in 1988, she attended the University of New Mexico (UNM), graduating in 1992. She also spent a semester at the University of Delaware as part of UNM's exchange program. She made many life-long friends at each school.



Krista and Randy met while attending UNM and they were married in 1993. Because Randy was in the Marines, they began their nomadic existence as a Marine family, embarking on many cross-country journeys over the course of twenty-six years between Southern California and Northern Virginia. The only exception was the two years they lived in Michigan where their beautiful daughter, Sierra, was born in 2007.



In addition to being a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend, Krista was an amazing career woman who was fortunate to work at two great companiesâ€"Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and Leidos. While a student at UNM she also worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory during the summers. She quickly made her colleagues her friends and brought her energetic spirit to the office.



Krista's passing has left a permanent hole in our hearts.



Krista Renee Hardie PageKrista Renee Hardie Page, 49, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on August 19, 2019 at Inova Hospital in Fairfax, VA. A resident of McLean, VA, Krista is the mother of Sierra Page, wife of Randy Page (McLean, VA), sister of Beth NaÃ±ez (Albuquerque, NM), and daughter of Linda and Wayne Hardie (Los Alamos, NM).On Saturday, December 28, at 1:00 pm there will be a Memorial Bench Dedication at the Russell Watanabe Soccer Field on Barranca Mesa (57 Loma Del Escolar) in Los Alamos followed by a celebration of Krista's life from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the United Church of Los Alamos, Graves Hall (2525 Canyon Rd). Krista was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on November 13.Arrangements were handled byKrista was born in Richland, Washington on May 27, 1970. She moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico with her family in 1979. After graduating from Los Alamos High School in 1988, she attended the University of New Mexico (UNM), graduating in 1992. She also spent a semester at the University of Delaware as part of UNM's exchange program. She made many life-long friends at each school.Krista and Randy met while attending UNM and they were married in 1993. Because Randy was in the Marines, they began their nomadic existence as a Marine family, embarking on many cross-country journeys over the course of twenty-six years between Southern California and Northern Virginia. The only exception was the two years they lived in Michigan where their beautiful daughter, Sierra, was born in 2007.In addition to being a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend, Krista was an amazing career woman who was fortunate to work at two great companiesâ€"Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and Leidos. While a student at UNM she also worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory during the summers. She quickly made her colleagues her friends and brought her energetic spirit to the office.Krista's passing has left a permanent hole in our hearts. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close