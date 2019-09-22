Kristan "Kit" Jean Cooper
Our beautiful Kit left this earth on September 9 due to complications from a skydiving accident. She was born September 15, 1970 to Edgar and Nancy Cooper. She received her pilots license soon after graduating in 1989 from Valley High School in Albuquerque, NM. She had many adventures throughout her life which were made more exciting with the love of her life, Daryle Brown, by her side. She and Daryle made their lovely home in Red River, NM. She is survived by Daryle Brown, her sisters, Kelley (Joaquin) and Kim, as well as her second mom and skydiving coach, Gaywynn Cooper, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and wonderful friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service and sky dropping of ashes will be held at 2pm on October 6 at the Community House in Red River,NM. Pictures, memories, and music that makes you think of Kit (title & band) can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019