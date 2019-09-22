Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristan Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kristan "Kit" Jean Cooper







Our beautiful Kit left this earth on September 9 due to complications from a skydiving accident. She was born September 15, 1970 to Edgar and Nancy Cooper. She received her pilots license soon after graduating in 1989 from Valley High School in Albuquerque, NM. She had many adventures throughout her life which were made more exciting with the love of her life, Daryle Brown, by her side. She and Daryle made their lovely home in Red River, NM. She is survived by Daryle Brown, her sisters, Kelley (Joaquin) and Kim, as well as her second mom and skydiving coach, Gaywynn Cooper, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and wonderful friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service and sky dropping of ashes will be held at 2pm on October 6 at the Community House in Red River,NM. Pictures, memories, and music that makes you think of Kit (title & band) can be sent to



Kristan "Kit" Jean CooperOur beautiful Kit left this earth on September 9 due to complications from a skydiving accident. She was born September 15, 1970 to Edgar and Nancy Cooper. She received her pilots license soon after graduating in 1989 from Valley High School in Albuquerque, NM. She had many adventures throughout her life which were made more exciting with the love of her life, Daryle Brown, by her side. She and Daryle made their lovely home in Red River, NM. She is survived by Daryle Brown, her sisters, Kelley (Joaquin) and Kim, as well as her second mom and skydiving coach, Gaywynn Cooper, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and wonderful friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service and sky dropping of ashes will be held at 2pm on October 6 at the Community House in Red River,NM. Pictures, memories, and music that makes you think of Kit (title & band) can be sent to [email protected] Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close