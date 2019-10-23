Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristin Dunwoody. View Sign Service Information Paul's-Robson Funeral Home 218 S Main St Ulysses , KS 67880 (620)-356-1427 Send Flowers Obituary

Kristin Dunwoody, 60, of Ulysses, Kansas passed away October 17, 2019 at Satanta LTCU in Satanta, Kansas. She was born July 9, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Patricia Smith and Erik Fugelso.



Kristin (Kris as she liked to be called) lived at various suburbs in the Chicago area thru part of her junior year. While there she participated in various groups like Girl Scouts where she meets future actress Joan Cusack. Kris moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico in her junior year (class of 1977). She met several wonderful people there and enjoyed hiking with them around the mesas and Jemez Mountains of north central New Mexico. She also attended some religious home groups and summer camps.



Kris was interested in the education of the young and went into the Elementary Education program at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. While there she also was involved in the Retail Marketing program. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona where one of her jobs was working at "Valley of the Sun", a care type home that dealt with the most profound mental and physical handicap people in Arizona, a most challenging job.



Kris moved to Dimmitt, Texas and married David Dunwoody (LAHS class of 1974). Over the next several years with being interested in both the education of the young and care of people of all ages she worked at childcare facilities, at one being the Director of the Preschool Education program, worked at Hospitals as both a staff CNA as well as a traveling CNA. Over the years, as the family was now living in Ulysses, Kansas, she worked in Retirement Homes in Ulysses, Garden City and Fort Dodge.



In her free time, Kris enjoyed being a "Soccer Mom", loved cats having two named Heidi and Oreo at the time of her death and had collected several dozen of both figurines and music boxes (ones that played "Pochelbel Canon" and "We only just began" were her favorites. Kris liked soft rock and religious music. Singers she liked included "Cat Steven" and "Simon and Garfunkel". Kris also loved cooking, mystery books and TV shows like NCIS.



Kris is survived by her husband, David, daughter, Michelle of Garden City, son Kenneth of Ulysses, mother Pat Smith of Albuquerque, New Mexico, brother David Fugelso of Seattle, Washington, sister Lynn Fugelso of Arlington, Texas, five grandchildren, Olivia, Courtney, Dalton, Shawn, Neo, a stepsister, Frances Berry of Australia.



Kris is preceded in death by her father Erik Fugelso and nephew Jay Fugelso.



Private services are being planned for a future date.



In liew of flowers, memorial can be made to Kansa City Neurofibromatosis. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Ulysses, KS 67880.



Robson Funeral Home, Ulysses, is in charge of arrangements.



