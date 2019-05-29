Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristin Silva Sweeney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kristin Silva Sweeney







Kristin Silva



Sweeney, 59, of



Albuquerque, NM, passed away Thursday, May



23, 2019, sur-



rounded by and



in the arms of her loving family. Kris was a vivacious and powerful force; welcoming, magnetic, and inspiring. She loved classic rock,



dancing, drawing, crosswords, big parties in her backyard, making DIY



monstrosities, and most of all, spending time with and loving her family. Kris was born and raised in Las



Cruces, daughter of Benjamin Silva Sr. and Norma



Chavez Silva. In 1981, she moved to Santa Fe where she met the love of her life, her husband, David Sweeney. Partners for 32 years, Kris and David raised three daughters, Stephanie (Brent Freeman), Alexandra, and Audrey. Her



girls were the light and pride of her life. The



world is a



less bright place



without her. She is survived by



her parents, her



sister, Bridgett



Silva Alvarez,



her brothers, Benjamin Silva Jr. and Patrick A.



Silva, and many



nieces, nephews,



and cousins.



TQHLL



"Te quiero hasta la luna." Love you more.



Services will be held at St. Joseph on the Rio



Grande Catholic Church,



5901 St. Josephs Dr. NW,



Albuquerque, NM, on



Wednesday, May 29th.



A Rosary will be recited at 8:15 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m.



