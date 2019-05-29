Kristin Silva Sweeney
Kristin Silva
Sweeney, 59, of
Albuquerque, NM, passed away Thursday, May
23, 2019, sur-
rounded by and
in the arms of her loving family. Kris was a vivacious and powerful force; welcoming, magnetic, and inspiring. She loved classic rock,
dancing, drawing, crosswords, big parties in her backyard, making DIY
monstrosities, and most of all, spending time with and loving her family. Kris was born and raised in Las
Cruces, daughter of Benjamin Silva Sr. and Norma
Chavez Silva. In 1981, she moved to Santa Fe where she met the love of her life, her husband, David Sweeney. Partners for 32 years, Kris and David raised three daughters, Stephanie (Brent Freeman), Alexandra, and Audrey. Her
girls were the light and pride of her life. The
world is a
less bright place
without her. She is survived by
her parents, her
sister, Bridgett
Silva Alvarez,
her brothers, Benjamin Silva Jr. and Patrick A.
Silva, and many
nieces, nephews,
and cousins.
TQHLL
"Te quiero hasta la luna." Love you more.
Services will be held at St. Joseph on the Rio
Grande Catholic Church,
5901 St. Josephs Dr. NW,
Albuquerque, NM, on
Wednesday, May 29th.
A Rosary will be recited at 8:15 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m.
