  • "MAY OUR GOOD LORD WELCOME KRISTINE INTO HIS HEAVENLY..."
    - LEE MEDINA
  • "Oh how I'm going to miss your vivacious personality. I'll..."
    - Angela Gabaldon
  • "Dave and Girls, Lloyd and I are so sorry to hear about..."
    - Patty Catanach
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
8:15 AM
St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church
5901 St. Josephs Dr. NW
Albuquerque, NM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church
Kristin Silva Sweeney



Kristin Silva

Sweeney, 59, of

Albuquerque, NM, passed away Thursday, May

23, 2019, sur-

rounded by and

in the arms of her loving family. Kris was a vivacious and powerful force; welcoming, magnetic, and inspiring. She loved classic rock,

dancing, drawing, crosswords, big parties in her backyard, making DIY

monstrosities, and most of all, spending time with and loving her family. Kris was born and raised in Las

Cruces, daughter of Benjamin Silva Sr. and Norma

Chavez Silva. In 1981, she moved to Santa Fe where she met the love of her life, her husband, David Sweeney. Partners for 32 years, Kris and David raised three daughters, Stephanie (Brent Freeman), Alexandra, and Audrey. Her

girls were the light and pride of her life. The

world is a

less bright place

without her. She is survived by

her parents, her

sister, Bridgett

Silva Alvarez,

her brothers, Benjamin Silva Jr. and Patrick A.

Silva, and many

nieces, nephews,

and cousins.

TQHLL

"Te quiero hasta la luna." Love you more.

Services will be held at St. Joseph on the Rio

Grande Catholic Church,

5901 St. Josephs Dr. NW,

Albuquerque, NM, on

Wednesday, May 29th.

A Rosary will be recited at 8:15 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 29, 2019
