Kristin Silva SweeneyKristin SilvaSweeney, 59, ofAlbuquerque, NM, passed away Thursday, May23, 2019, sur-rounded by andin the arms of her loving family. Kris was a vivacious and powerful force; welcoming, magnetic, and inspiring. She loved classic rock,dancing, drawing, crosswords, big parties in her backyard, making DIYmonstrosities, and most of all, spending time with and loving her family. Kris was born and raised in LasCruces, daughter of Benjamin Silva Sr. and NormaChavez Silva. In 1981, she moved to Santa Fe where she met the love of her life, her husband, David Sweeney. Partners for 32 years, Kris and David raised three daughters, Stephanie (Brent Freeman), Alexandra, and Audrey. Hergirls were the light and pride of her life. Theworld is aless bright placewithout her. She is survived byher parents, hersister, BridgettSilva Alvarez,her brothers, Benjamin Silva Jr. and Patrick A.Silva, and manynieces, nephews,and cousins.TQHLL"Te quiero hasta la luna." Love you more.Services will be held at St. Joseph on the RioGrande Catholic Church,5901 St. Josephs Dr. NW,Albuquerque, NM, onWednesday, May 29th.A Rosary will be recited at 8:15 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m.