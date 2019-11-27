Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristine R. Mathieson. View Sign Service Information Salazar Mortuary 400 Third Street Southwest Albuquerque , NM 87102 (505)-242-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Kristine R. Mathieson







Kris Mathieson, age 79, succumbed to heart failure earlier this month, with her devoted daughter Jo Blackstone and Kris's loving companion Michael Christian at her bedside. In addition to her daughter Jo, and three beloved grand-dogs, George, Penny, and Theodore, she is survived by her nephew Jonathan Knowles, Kris' companion Michael, and his two daughters and their families whom she had heartily adopted: Jessica and John Leitch along with Mara and Ron Christian-Rosa. Kris also had a close circle of friends from Los Alamos as well as the Albuquerque metro area. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.



Born in San Diego, CA, her challenging childhood included obligatory violin practice despite a love for the piano, which she taught herself. Early on she endured a bout of polio and then rheumatic fever. After high school, she attended Vanguard and Biola Universities, majoring in Liberal Arts and developing an abiding interest in the burgeoning field of computer software applications, which became her career specialty. A series of moves soon found her in Albuquerque, where she worked for Lovelace Medical Center for 5 years, before undertaking a series of jobs leading to the technical sector and a brief stint as a contractor to the USAF Weapons Lab. A family move to Los Alamos in 1980 enabled her to begin a job as a writer/editor at the Lab's Information Services (IS) Division, which she served for more than a decade. While in Los Alamos, she and her daughter took great joy in singing in the choir at the United Church.



Kris had a passion for reading and travel, which she passed down to her daughter. She and Jo shared hundreds of books through the years, and took many memorable trips to places they read about, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Prince Edward Island (to visit Anne of Green Gables sites), and Alaska. Her happiest times were when she was sitting on the beach in California, or on the back patio enveloped in the warmth of the sun, with a book in her hand.



Following the family move to Maryland in 1995, she worked as a contractor for the US Dept. of Energy HQ in Germantown until her retirement in 2004, when she moved back to California to care for her ailing mother. The pair soon moved to Albuquerque to join daughter Jo. After the loss of her mother, Kris became the free-lance editor and document designer for the C&T Scenic Railroad. Her final job was Administrator for All Saints Lutheran Church in NW Albuquerque, where she was quick to join the choir as a talented soprano. In 2013 she retired for the last time, but continued choir participation until 2018, though a stroke in 2016 affected her vision. Declining health thereafter began to limit her activities.



In 2011, Kris was blessed to finally find true love, which brought her great joy. She and Michael enjoyed concerts and plays, and were loyal fans of Jo in her many theatrical performances. Kris was a constant at Esther Bone and Loma Colorado libraries. Music, however, was the abiding interest of her life, and she loved the Corrales Concert Series slightly more than musical theater. Popular music of the 20's through the 70's, along with singing of the more prominent vocalists, won her admiring favor, but the range of her musical interest was extraordinary. Even so, the hymnal was the source of her favorite songs, which included 'Pie Jesu,' 'Precious Lord, Take My Hand,' and her all-time favorite 'How Great Thou Art,' with its powerful concluding line: "When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation, and take me home, what joy shall fill my heart." She is at peace. Her musical voice will be deeply missed, but will surely be Heaven's gain as she takes her place in the Angel Choir.



A private ceremony is planned. Those wishing to honor her memory are encouraged to consider a donation in her name to Friends of the Library or to the Animal Humane Society. Salazar Mortuary handled details.



