Kyle Van Doren







Kyle Van Doren, 33, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend went to heaven May 14, 2019 after a courageous battle



with cancer. Kyle loved God, his family, country



and his many loyal true friends. Although Kyle



was young, he was known as an "old soul" to many. He made us laugh and he had integrity in all that he did. Through it all, he was always thinking about his family and his friends. Kyle loved his work at BMC Tactical. It was truly his joy and calling. He is the bravest man we know and will always be our hero.



Kyle is survived by his parents, David and Dana Van Doren; brother, Brad; grandparents, Andy Harris and Gwen Van Doren;



and many cherished aunts,



uncles, cousins



and friends.



He is preceded in death by his grandfather, LeRoy Van Doren; grandmother, Barbara Harris; and uncle, Jim



Harris.



A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22,



2019, 10:30 a.m., at



FRENCH - Wyoming with a reception following.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to someone you know who is or has a family member battling cancer.



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary