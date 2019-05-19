Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Kyle Van Doren

Kyle Van Doren Obituary
Kyle Van Doren



Kyle Van Doren, 33, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend went to heaven May 14, 2019 after a courageous battle

with cancer. Kyle loved God, his family, country

and his many loyal true friends. Although Kyle

was young, he was known as an "old soul" to many. He made us laugh and he had integrity in all that he did. Through it all, he was always thinking about his family and his friends. Kyle loved his work at BMC Tactical. It was truly his joy and calling. He is the bravest man we know and will always be our hero.

Kyle is survived by his parents, David and Dana Van Doren; brother, Brad; grandparents, Andy Harris and Gwen Van Doren;

and many cherished aunts,

uncles, cousins

and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, LeRoy Van Doren; grandmother, Barbara Harris; and uncle, Jim

Harris.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22,

2019, 10:30 a.m., at

FRENCH - Wyoming with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to someone you know who is or has a family member battling cancer.

Please visit our online guestbook for Kyle at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
