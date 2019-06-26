Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Deane Crawforth. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM FRENCH Lomas Send Flowers Obituary

L. Deane Crawforth







L. Deane



Crawforth, 83,



passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. Deane was born to Lealand



and Evelyn



Crawforth in



Boise, Idaho, the



second of six



sons. He was



raised in Boise and graduated from the University of Idaho. Deane is survived by Diane Crawforth his loving wife of 61 years. He was a devoted husband and father. Deane is also survived by his children, Laura Crawforth and Doug Crawforth (Tammie); two grandchildren, Matthew Crawforth (Jennifer) and Jasmine Mostrom (Christopher); great-grandchildren, Adrian, Addison, and



Austin Crawforth, Caleb,



Jaden, Taye, Carter,



Evelyn, and Lydia



Mostrom, all of the



Albuquerque area. He is



also survived by brothers, Delwin, David, Richard,



and Gary and was preceded in death by his brother, James.



An Electrical Engineer, he had a 30-year career with GTE Lenkurt/Siemens 16 years of which were in San Carlos, CA, transferring to Albuquerque in 1976. He later was a consultant with Ford Aerospace in Langley, VA, and the FAA in Albuquerque. He was a 43-year resident of Albuquerque. Deane was a quiet man who had a passion for life and an infectious grin. His interests were many, he addressed them all with great enthusiasm. Those who knew him described him as humble and a true gentleman. He



enjoyed boating



with his family. He taught his



children and



many of



their friends



to waterski, and was a trick water-skier himself. For 40 years he swam laps at the Los Altos pool. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding and exploring the scenic byways of New Mexico. He proudly rode his Goldwing in all 50 states of the USA. He joined friends on rides in Mexico, Canada, South



America, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, visiting 39 countries. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Chapters F and W, and valued the friendships he made along the way as he rode in excess of 400,000 miles. Deane was a volunteer member of the Los Altos Kiwanis Club for more than 40 years, serving the community while enjoying the fellowship of long-time friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€"



Lomas. In lieu of flowers contributions may be considered to the Los Altos



Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 30605, Albuquerque, NM 87190. Please visit our online guestbook for Deane at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



