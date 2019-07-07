L. Marvin Guier







L. Marvin Guier went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He had been a resident of Albuquerque for 54 years. He loved his church, his family and his country. He was a strong believer in serving all three. He was born in Trigg County, KY to Marvin and Adeline Guier in 1927. He graduated from Hopkinsville (KY) High School in 1945 and entered the US Army shortly afterward. Following his discharge in July 1947, he attended the University of Kentucky College of Engineering. He was married to Ruth C. Guy on June 11, 1949 in Bowling Green, KY. He is survived by his sons, Marvin Guier III and wife, Kathy of Northlake, TX, Michael Guier of Albuquerque, and Richard Guier and husband, Michael Manzi of New York, NY.; grandchildren, Kami Pohl and husband, John of Plymouth, MN, and Jarod Guier and wife, Lindsay of Argyle, TX; and great-grandchildren, Kara Pohl of Plymouth, MN, Shaun Guier, Reese Guier and Brandt Guier of Argyle, TX. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years Ruth; his parents; a half-brother, Charles Stallins of Mayfield, KY; and grandson, Shaun Guier. He retired from Sandia National Laboratories in 1991 after 40 years of service. After retirement, Ruth, Mike and he travelled extensively. He was a longtime member of the Methodist Church. While living in KY, he served as Scoutmaster and Troop Committeeman of Boy Scout Troop 1002, Junior High teacher, Junior High youth counselor, Junior High Superintendent; member of Official Board, education committee, missions committee, and evangelism committee; President, Vice-President and Secretary/Treasurer of Methodist Men; and Lay Speaker. In addition, he coached and umpired Little League sports and umpired Babe Ruth sports.In Albuquerque he was a charter member of St. Stephens United Methodist Church where he served on the Administrative Board and Finance Committee and as an usher, lay reader and teacher of the first adult Sunday School class. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for 36 years where he served as a longtime member of the Administrative Board, Finance Committee and Staff-Parish Committee and as lay delegate to the New Mexico Annual Conference, Senior High teacher, church school superintendent, NM Inter-Church Agency representative, usher, lay reader, and member of the permanent endowment committee and committee on lay leadership. He has been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Albuquerque since 2005 where he was a member of the Two-Som class and served on the Staff-Parish Relations, Finance and Audit committees. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Landsun Homes (Carlsbad), Methodist Children's Home (Waco, TX), Methodist Mission Home (San Antonio, TX), El Encanto Day Care Center (Albuquerque) and Good Shepherd Manor (Albuquerque). He served on the AIDS Task Force, Board of Global Ministries, Standing Committee on Alcohol and Other Drugs, and as Health and Welfare Coordinator for the New Mexico Annual Conference, as well as being a member of the Albuquerque District Committee on Ordained Ministry. Visitation will be from 3:00 â€" 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at FRENCH-University. The Memorial Service will be on Monday, July 8, at 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University with Rev. Jon Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Caring Hands Fund at Landsun Homes, 2002 Westridge Road, Carlsbad, NM 88220.