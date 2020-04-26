Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Wayne Neel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

L. Wayne Neel



February 1, 1932 â€" April 21, 2020











L. Wayne Neel was born in Lelia Lake, Texas on February 1, 1932. He grew up on a farm in the Texas panhandle and was a graduate of Dumas High School, Class of 1950. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. In 1953 Wayne met and married his wife of 66 years, Ruth Elaine Ritscher Neel. Upon leaving the Air Force, they moved to Lubbock where Wayne earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. A few years later, he earned his master's degree from Southern Methodist University. They spent many years in Clear Lake City, Texas where Wayne was a part of the Apollo 11 project while working at TRW. He then went to work for El Paso Natural Gas Company until he retired. Wayne and Ruth retired in Albuquerque, NM where they have lived for the last 31 years. Wayne is survived by his wife, Ruth Neel of Albuquerque, NM, daughter, Karen Gonzalez and husband Tony of Rowlett, TX, daughter, Kathy Claassen and husband, Paul of Albuquerque, NM and four grandchildren: Jonathan Pilgrim, Keaton and Kimberly Claassen, and David Gonzalez.



There will be no immediate service.



