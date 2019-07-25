LaJean Kainz







LaJean Kainz (born Gail LaJean Atchison in Martinsville IN) passed away on June 15th, 2019 while vacationing in Phoenix AZ. She is survived by her daughter Alyse Kainz, her siblings Robin Edwards, James Atchison, and Sandra Clark, as well as their families, her boyfriend James Fortenberry, and many friends and relatives who loved her dearly. LaJean was a gifted author of poetry and children's plays as well as a talented seamstress and quilter. She was a dedicated animal lover and overall a beautiful artistic and passionate soul. Services will be held at the Albuquerque Garden Club on Lomas on July 28th from 2:00-4:00. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the ASPCA, Defenders of Wildlife, or any pet shelter.



